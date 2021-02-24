Realme launches new Narzo 30 series starting at 8,999: Details here

Realme Narzo 30A is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 display. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery which comes with an 18W fast charge. It also supports reverse charging. The Narzo 30A comes equipped with a 13MP dual rear camera. The 8MP Selfie camera includes AI Beauty, Portrait Mode, and other features. The Narzo 30A comes with a diagonal stripe design and will be available in two colours- Lazer Black and Lazer Blue.