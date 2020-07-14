Realme launches new powerbank with 30W fast charging: Details here

Realme conducted an online launch event where it launched a new budget smartphone and a new powerbank. The Realme 30W dart charge power bank gets a battery capacity of 10,000mAh.

The new Realme 10,000mAh power bank is priced at ₹1,999. The device went on its first sale on 14 July at 1 pm. The company will soon announce the next date of sale.

As the name suggests, the power bank is capable of charging another device with up to 30W dash charging capacity and the company has listed the names of the devices that are capable of fast charging.

The power bank can also be charged at the same speed. The company claims, the power bank charges completely in 96 minutes. The device also supports both USB Type C and USB Type A output ports.

The company also launched the Realme C11 at a price of ₹7,499. The device gets a 6.5-inch display with 1600x720 HD+ resolution.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 processor with a frequency of up to 2.3GHz.

Realme C11 gets a dual-camera setup. The primary lens comes with a 13MP module whereas the second lens in the setup is a 2MP portrait lens with an aperture of f/2.4. The front camera is a 5MP unit.

