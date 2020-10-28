Realme launches new Qualcomm Snapdragon edition of C15

Realme launched a new variant of its existing Realme C15 – the new edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

The new phone will be available in two variants - 3GB+32GB priced at ₹9,999 and 4GB+64GB priced at ₹10,999. As an introductory festive offer, starting from 29th October onwards, 3GB+32GB variant will be available at ₹9,499 and 4GB+64GB variant will be available at ₹10,499. The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be up for sale on 29 October, from 12PM on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores. The device will be made available in two colours; Power Blue and Power Silver.

The Realme C15 Qualcomm edition features the Snapdragon 460 processor, an eight-core processor that adopts a combination of 4 CortexA73 and 4 CortexA53 structure. It integrates the Adreno 610 GPU to give users a smooth gaming experience. It also has an 11nm process technology for better power efficiency.

The new Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition features a quad-camera which includes a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP B&W/Retro lens and 2MP Retro lens provide special artistic effects for capturing the perfect portraits, providing higher exposure and enhancing the contrast between light and dark of images. The phone uses an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display gets a screen to body ratio of 88.7%. The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition features a 6000mAh battery which the company claims can provide 57 days in standby mode. It also supports the special OTG reverse charge feature.

