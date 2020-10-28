Realme launches new Qualcomm Snapdragon edition of C15

The new phone will be available in two variants - 3GB+32GB priced at ₹9,999 and 4GB+64GB priced at ₹10,999. As an introductory festive offer, starting from 29th October onwards, 3GB+32GB variant will be available at ₹9,499 and 4GB+64GB variant will be available at ₹10,499. The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be up for sale on 29 October, from 12PM on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline stores. The device will be made available in two colours; Power Blue and Power Silver.