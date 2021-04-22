Realme launched the new 5G version of the Realme 8. This new smartphone is the first 5G device in its number series.

Realme 8 5G comes equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and the company claims that it is the first smartphone to get the new chipset. The new smartphone is aimed to provide 5G connectivity to the mid-range smartphone user.

Price and Availability

The new Realme 8 5G comes in two storage variants. The phone with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹14,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹16,999. The first sale is scheduled for 28 April from 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels. The phone will be available in two colours - Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black.

Features:

Processor

The Realme 8 5G is is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor, which mixes two Arm Cortex-A76 cores in its octa-core CPU operating up to 2.2GHz. MediaTek Dimensity 700 uses 7nm production processor, which the company claims is up to 28% more power-efficient than an equivalent 8nm process.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 uses Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU with 950MHz clock speed and supports 90Hz high refresh rate screen technology. MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor also supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby.

Battery

Realme 8 5G comes with a 5000mAh massive battery that supports 18W type-C quick charge. The phone also supports something called 'Smart 5G Power Saving' to sense the surrounding signal environment and switches between 4G and 5G, which the company claims achieves 30% lower power consumption than phones without the feature.

Display

Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and maximum 180Hz sampling rate. The phone gets a FHD+ resolution with peak brightness of 600 nits.

Cameras

Realme 8 5G gets a 48MP primary camera, a B&W portrait lens, and a macro lens. The primary camera uses 48MP lens and comes with an F1.8 aperture, 80° FOV, and 6P lens. The B & W Portrait lens comes with a new colour filter system The phone gets a 4 cm macro lens as well. Realme 8 5G also gets a 16MP selfie camera with F2.0 aperture.

The phone uses a side fingerprint scanner, which fuses the power button and fingerprint recognition modules.

