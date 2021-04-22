Realme launches new Realme 8 5G at 14,999: Details here

The new Realme 8 5G comes in two storage variants. The phone with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹14,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹16,999. The first sale is scheduled for 28 April from 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels. The phone will be available in two colours - Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black.

