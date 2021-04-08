Realme unveiled the newest entry-level additions to its C series family - realme C20, realme C21 and realme C25. The phones come with batteries that support reverse charging and the Realme C21 and Realme C25 also support TUV Rheinland certification.

Realme C20

Realme C20 is an entry-level smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch screen with a drop display design. Realme C20 comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which the company claims could last 43 days in standby mode and also supports reverse charging. In terms of optics, it gets an 8MP AI camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Realme C20 will be available in two colours Cool Grey and Cool Blue. The C20 is priced at ₹6,799 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company has claimed that the price has been set on an introductory basis for the first 1 million customers. Post that Realme C20 will be priced at ₹6,999. The first sale is scheduled for 13 April at 12 PM onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

Realme C21

Realme C21 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35. It is also equipped with a 5000 mAh battery which supports reverse charging. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen. The smartphone is further equipped with an upgraded 13MP AI Triple camera, 5MP selfie camera and a macro lens.

The company claims that the Realme C21 will be among the first smartphones to obtain the TUV Rheinland certification. The Realme C21 will be available in two storage variants. THe variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹7,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹8,999. The phone will be available in two colours - Cross Black and Cross Blue. The first sale is scheduled for 14 April from 12PM on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

Realme C25

Realme C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen. The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery, with an 18W Type-C charger.

The phone features a 13MP triple camera on the rear panel. On the front, the phone gets an 8MP selfie camera. Realme C25 also gets TUV Rheinland certification, Realme C25 will be available in two storage variants. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹9,999. The phone with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹10,999. The phone will be available in two colours - Watery Grey and Watery Blue. The first sale is scheduled for 16 April, 12 PM onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

