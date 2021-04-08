Realme launches new Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 starting at 6,799

The company claims that the Realme C21 will be among the first smartphones to obtain the TUV Rheinland certification. The Realme C21 will be available in two storage variants. THe variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹7,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹8,999. The phone will be available in two colours - Cross Black and Cross Blue. The first sale is scheduled for 14 April from 12PM on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

