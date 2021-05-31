Realme has launched new products in its Smart TV line-up. Realme has introduced Smart TV 4K in two sizes - 126cm (50-inch) and 108cm (43-inch).

Pricing and availability

The new Realme Smart TV 4K is priced at ₹27,999 for the 43-inch variant and ₹39,999 for the 50-inch variant. The TV will be available from 4 June at 12 PM via Realme's official store and Flipkart. The company will also sell the Smart TV 4K via offline retailers.

Specifications

The TV's 4K display will be introduced with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The TV will get Chroma Boost Picture Engine as well as TUV low blue light certification. The TV also supports HDR 10, HDR 10+ support.

The TV is equipped with 24W quad speakers. The TV also comes with a built-in DTS sound system.

The TV comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage and is powered by MediaTek chipset.

The TVs will come with narrow bezels measuring up to 2.6mm. The company claims that TVs can provide a body to screen ratio of up to 97.2%.

The Realme Smart TV 4K will come with Android 10 out of the box with support Google Play Store support. The TV also gets built-in Chromecast.

The TV supports hands-free voice control without the assistance of a remote. The TV comes with a built-in microphone matrix.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe said, “realme aims to provide Indian customers with the best tech-lifestyle experience possible, and the launch of a diverse, wide range of products reaffirms our dedication. "

He further added, "We are set to push the boundaries to a higher level with the launch of the new 43" & 50" inches 4K Smart TV, which will bring home a flagship cinematic experience with a best-in-class audio and visual experience to the viewers. The first range of Smart TV by realme was a huge success and we are hoping our customers will show the same affection to the new range of Smart 4K TVs. Our vision is to provide customers with a relaxing viewing experience and to bring best-in-class technology to every Indian in order to build smart, free, trendsetting, and connected lifestyles."

