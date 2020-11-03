Realme launches Watch S with round dial: Details here

Realme has launched a new smartwatch under the Realme Watch S. The new smartwatch is has a round dial which is a strong departure from the Realme Watch which comes with a more rectangular form factor.

The new Realme Watch S has been launched in Pakistan and there’s no word about its availability in India. The watch has been launched at a price of ₹14,999 (Roughly ₹7000 in India).

The new Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness circular touchscreen. The display is covered with a 2.5D glass. In terms of sensors, the smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor as well as blood oxygen monitor. Realme claims that the device will get a battery life of 15 days using a 390mAh battery. The Watch will come with 16 different sport modes. Realme claims that the device can be charged from zero to 100 in just two hours’ time.

The watch uses liquid silicone straps. The company claims the watch will get 100 different watch faces. Realme Watch S also gets sleep tracking functionality as well as idle alerts. The smartwatch also gets IP68 protection.

There’s no word about the smartwatch’s availability in India. However, Realme is expected to launch the Realme Watch S Pro to compete with Xiaomi’s recently launched Mi Watch Revolve which is priced at ₹9,999. The Mi Watch Revolve also comes with a circular dial.

