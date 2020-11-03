Realme launches Watch S with round dial: Details here

The new Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness circular touchscreen. The display is covered with a 2.5D glass. In terms of sensors, the smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor as well as blood oxygen monitor. Realme claims that the device will get a battery life of 15 days using a 390mAh battery. The Watch will come with 16 different sport modes. Realme claims that the device can be charged from zero to 100 in just two hours’ time.