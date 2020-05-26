Realme launches X3 SuperZoom smartphone with 120Hz display: Details here

Realme has launched the X3 SuperZoom in Europe. The Chinese company ntroduced this new smartphone in the European market before unveiling it in China or India (the two biggest markets for the company). As the name suggests, the new Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature a periscope zoom lens that has been offered in bigger and more expensive flagships so far. The new smartphone has been launched in Spain and the UK alongside the Realme Band and Realme Watch.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD screen and a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, Realme has refrained from using an LCD panel. The choice of using an LCD panel kept the phone from using an under-screen fingerprint sensor.Instead, Realme has opted for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD screen and a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, Realme has refrained from using an LCD panel. The choice of using an LCD panel kept the phone from using an under-screen fingerprint sensor.Instead, Realme has opted for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor which is last year’s Qualcomm’s Snapdragon flagship chipset. Unlike the Snapdragon 865, the phone doesn’t get the 5G modem and connectivity. The phone is powered by a 4,200mAh battery which also gets a 30W fast charger.

Coming to the talking point of the phone, in the optics department Realme has used a quad-camera setup. The company has housed a 64MP camera, an 8MP sensor that offers 5x magnification, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

The processor is a Snapdragon 855+, which was the last flagship-class chip Qualcomm made before it started forcing everyone to include 5G modems alongside the 865. There’s a 4,200mAh battery that charges at 30W over USB-C. The speakers and haptics are pretty good, and Realme is claiming “three waterproof layers" in the phone’s chassis — there’s no formal IP rating, though.

The phone has been launched at a price of 499 euros (Roughly ₹41,450) for the single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company will start selling it in the select markets from 4 June. The company’s India chief recently shared the benefits of the periscope lens for astrophotography. This could hint that the company is planning to launch the phone in India as well.

