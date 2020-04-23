Realme may have to stop launching new devices in India, but the company has managed to launch a new device in China. The Realme X50m 5G has been launched and adds to the X50 line-up. Currently, Realme is selling X50 and X50 Pro as well.

The device comes with Snapdragon 765G SoC and comes with either 6GBRAM and 128GB storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The X50m 5G houses a 6.57-inch display with FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device gets a dual-camera housed within the display. The front camera houses a 16MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary camera setup gets four lenses arranged vertically. The setup includes 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP lens for macro shots and 2MP for portraits.

The device supports 5G connectivity in dual-mode and also gets Bluetooth 5.0. The device gets 4200 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The company claims the device can get from zero to 70% in 30 minutes.

The device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type C port. The device also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is selling in China at a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly ₹21,500) and is available in blue and white. The device will go on sale from April 29. There’s no mention about the device’s availability in India.

