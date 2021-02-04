Realme has launched two new smartphones with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The new Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G are both placed in the premiu mid-range segment. The company claims that the Realme X7 5G is the first smartphone to come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.

The Realme X7 5G is available in two variants and is priced at ₹19,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹21,999. The phone will go on sale on 12 Feb, 12 pm onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by the Dimensity 1000+ processor. The X7 Pro 5G will be available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It is priced at ₹29,999. The first sale is scheduled for 10 Feb, at 12 pm on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

Realme X7 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole camera display, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. Realme X7 5G comes with 50W SuperDart Charge which the company claims can charge its 4310 mAh battery up to 100% in 47 minutes.

In terms of optics, its gets a triple camera set-up which comprises a 64MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro. The Realme X7 5G will be available in two colours - Space Silver and Nebula.

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G Processor and comes with a 360-degree surrounding antenna which supports 5G+5G dual SIM and dual standby, and 5G plus Wi-Fi multiple network acceleration.

The phone is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and a 65W SuperDart charge technology. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display supporting 120 Hz refresh rate with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

In terms of optics, it is equipped with a quad-camera setup. The camera setup comprises a 64MP wide-angle main lens which uses Sony's IMX686 sensor. Realme also provides a Pro mode for the 64MP lens.

The company has also introduced an Upgrade Program where the buyer will have to pay just 70% of the total amount of the phone during checkout. The rest of the amount can be paid one year later, in case the user wants to retain the phone. If the customer wants to upgrade to the next Realme flagship they can do so by paying 70% of the price of the smartphone.

