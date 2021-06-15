Realme is expected to launch a new laptop and a tablet today. With the launch, Realme will be venturing into two new highly contested product segments. The laptop is most likely to be named Realme Book whereas the tablet has been spotted with the title Realme Pad. The company will also be conducting the global launch of its new flagship smartphone Realme GT.

The launch event will be streamed live through the company’s official Youtube channel from 5:30 PM IST. Interested viewers can stream the event live from the Youtube embed below.

Realme Book

The laptop from Realme was recently spotted in pictures. These images provide a good look at the externals of the laptop but the internal specifications are yet to surface.

Images shared by Android Authority show the new Realme laptop from multiple angles. In terms of design, if the leaked pictures are to be believed, the laptop takes heavy inspiration from Apple’s MacBook Air line-up.

Realme India chief Madhav Sheth, shared a cryptic tweet with an image that looked a lot like a laptop wrapped in a paper bag. The image shows a laptop that has semblance to Apple’s popular MacBook line-up in terms of colour. The paper envelope is also a subtle nod to how Apple’s former CEO revealed the MacBook Air in 2008, in order to emphasize how thin the machine is.

Realme Book, spotted in the pictures, does carry the same colour that was shared by Sheth. In the images we can clearly see that Realme has taken strong inspiration from Apple, even in terms of form factor. The laptop is also expected to get 3:2 aspect ratio, that Apple MacBooks are popular for. The laptop seems to feature an aluminium shell. However, there’s no way to ascertain if it is metal or plastic.

The bezels on the laptop’s screen also seem to be extremely thin, hinting towards a compact form factor. Realme branding can be seen under the laptop screen. The shots also reveal that the Realme Book will run on Windows.

Realme Pad

The tablet was not pictured completely but a screenshot of the launch presentation confirms that the tablet will be called Realme Pad. The sides of the tablet, which is seen in the image, show squared off edges, similar to the latest line-up of Apple’s iPad Pro. There’s not much to go about, but we can see a camera bump on the back panel which indicates a dual or single lens unit.

