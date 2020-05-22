Realme Narzo 10A to go on first sale today: Price, offers, other details

Realme launched its new sub-series Narzo earlier this month and now after a long wait, the company is beginning to sell the device via online and offline mediums. The Realme Narzo 10A and Realme Narzo 10 will be targeting the budget and mid-range segment respectively.

The Realme Narzo 10A will be selling via Flipkart and Realme’s own online store as well as through retail shops in select states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Kerala.

The Realme Narzo 10A will be available with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹8,499. The device will be offered in white and blue.

Specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 chipset and along with the 3GB and 32GB of internal storage the phones also provides a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 256GB.

The display is a 6.5-inch unit with HD+ resolution. The smartphone gets a drop notch that houses the front camera of the device.

Coming to the cameras, the Narzo 10A comes with a triple lens setup on the rear panel. This setup includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front the smartphone has a 5MP lens.

The device comes with a 5000mAh battery unit which the company claims provides 30-day standby time.The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. The sale of the device will begin at 12pm.

