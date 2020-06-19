Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today: Details here

Chinese brand Realme will be selling its budget offering Narzo 10A in India today. The company will begin the sale again at 12PM. The Realme Narzo series was launched in order to compete with Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi. The price range targeted by Realme is similar to that of the Redmi phones. The Realme Narzo 10A was launched alongside Narzo 10 in the month of April after being delayed by almost a month due to the lockdown that was initiated on 25 March.

The device will be made available via Flipkart and Realme’s own e-commerce platform. The company sells just one variant of the Realme Narzo 10A with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device is priced at ₹8,499 and is offered in two colour options, Blue and White.

The device will be made available via Flipkart and Realme's own e-commerce platform. The company sells just one variant of the Realme Narzo 10A with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device is priced at ₹8,499 and is offered in two colour options, Blue and White.

The company is offering 5% ‘Unlimited Cashback’ on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders will get 10% off. The price on both platforms is inclusive of a ₹500 discount. Buyers can also opt for no cost EMI starting from ₹709/month on Flipkart alongside the option for standard EMI.

The budget Realme device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 chipset. In order to provide more storage options, the device also provides a microSD card slot that is capable of reading up to 256GB.

The Realme Narzo 10A gets a 6.5-inch display unit with HD+ resolution. The smartphone gets a drop notch that houses the front camera of the device.

In terms of optics, the Narzo 10A comes with a triple lens setup on the rear panel. This setup includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front the smartphone has a 5MP lens.

The device comes with a 5000mAh battery unit which the company claims provides 30-day standby time.The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI.

