Realme Narzo 20 first sale on Monday: Price and specifications

Realme will conduct the first sale for Realme Narzo 20. The new smartphone was launched earlier this month as an update to the Narzo 10 series. The new Narzo 20 smartphones cater to both budget and mid-range segments. Realme launched three new smartphones in the Narzo series, the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro.

The Narzo 20 is being pitched as a gaming phone and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. The phone will go on its first sale on Monday. The phone will be available in two variants. The first variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹10,499. The second variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹11,499. The sale will start at 12 noon. The sale will be conducted via realme.com and Flipkart.com. narzo 20 will also be available at select offline stores across West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The phone will be available in Victory Blue & Glory Silver.

Specifications

Chipset

The Realme Narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. The octa-core chipset is clocked at up to 2.0GHz and is paired with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. According to Realme, the Helio G85 reaches 200,000+ in Antutu Benchmark.

Battery

The Realme Narzo 20 features a 6000mAh battery unit. According to Realme, the phone is capable of lasting for 45 days in standby mode. The smartphone also features the special OTG reverse charge, and is equipped with 18W fast charge.

Camera

The Realme Narzo 20 comes with a triple camera setup. The phone comes with a 48MP primary lens with an aperture of f/1.8. The primary camera is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and Macro lens

Display

The phone comes equipped with a 6.5-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Realme Narzo 20 gets a notch to house the front facing display which also helps it to get the screen ratio up to 88.7%.

