Realme Narzo 20 first sale on Monday: Price and specifications

The Narzo 20 is being pitched as a gaming phone and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. The phone will go on its first sale on Monday. The phone will be available in two variants. The first variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹10,499. The second variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹11,499. The sale will start at 12 noon. The sale will be conducted via realme.com and Flipkart.com. narzo 20 will also be available at select offline stores across West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The phone will be available in Victory Blue & Glory Silver.