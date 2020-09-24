Realme Narzo 20 Pro to go on first sale on Friday: Offers, price, other details

Realme recently launched three new smartphones as the next generation of Narzo series. The new smartphones are an update to the Narzo 10 series smartphones launched in the month of May. The new Narzo 20 series aims at users looking for gaming-centric smartphones in budget and mid-range segments.

Among the Realme phones launched at the event, the Narzo 20 Pro comes with the highest price tag but is also feature-packed compared to the other two phones. The Narzo 20 Pro will be going on its first sale tomorrow. The company will be conducting the sale at 12 PM. The device will be made available on realme.com, Flipkart.com and offline stores.

The Reame Narzo 20 Pro will be sold in two variants. The base version comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at ₹14,999. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹16,999. The device will be available in two colours, White Knight and Black Ninja.

Buyers on Flipkart can avail 5% off on HSBC Credit Cards, up to ₹1500, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card,

On Flipkart buyers can also avail no-cost EMI at ₹1,667/month.

Specifications

Performance

The Realme Narzo 20 pro features the MTK Helio G95 processor. The company claims that the processor is exclusively designed for better gaming experience. This processor is made using a 12nm process. The device is also equipped with two high-performance 2.05GHz Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.05GHz and six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2GHz, along with 900MHz Mali-G76GPU. Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also equipped with carbon fiber cooling systems that can cool up to 8.6%.

Display

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. The display has screen to body ratio of 90.5% and comes with FHD+ resolution, reaching brightness of up to 480nits.

Camera

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets a quad camera set-up with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, and a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens.

The main camera features an aperture of f/1.8, and 6P lens. The 8MP ultrawide lens gets an aperture of f/2.3

The punch hole on the screen of the screen houses a 16MP in-display selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Battery and Charging

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets 65W SuperDart Charge which can power up the 4500mAh battery to 100% within 38 mins, and 14% in 3 mins, according to the company. Realme claims even while heavy gaming, the 65W SuperDart Charge is capable of charging the smartphone up to 47% in just 30 minutes.

