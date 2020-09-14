Realme Narzo 20 series launch date confirmed: Expected features, other details

Realme will be launching new smartphones in the Narzo series very soon. The company is planning to launch three new smartphones in the new Narzo 20 series. Realme will be watching Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A. The phones will be launching on 21 September.

The Realme Narzo 20 launch will be conducted on 21 September at 12:30 PM. The launch event will be streamed live via Realme’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. This will be the second launch event for the Narzo series. The company had launched the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. However, in the new Narzo 20 series, a new pro variant will also be launched.

The company has already revealed a few features via the teaser and event invite. The phones will offer Android 11 based Realme 2.0, making it one of the first devices to get the software update.

The Narzo 20A will come with a triple-lens setup as the image was leaked via the teasers. The Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup. The Narzo 20 gets a rear fingerprint sensor but the Narzo 20 Pro seems to have a in-screen fingerprint sensor as the rear panel lacks any dent for the same.

The Narzo 20A is expected to launch in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The second variant is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Narzo 20 might also come with two variants. However, the RAM will be the same at 4GB whereas in terms of storage, the buyer will get a choice of 64GB and 128GB.

The most premium of the three smartphones, Narzo 20 Pro will get an option with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The new Pro variant is expected to be featured in the mid-range segment. There’s no indication about the pricing of the three devices so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated