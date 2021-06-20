OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Realme Narzo 30 5G launch: Expected price, features, specifications

Realme India will be conducting a launch event on 24 June. The Chinese brand is all set to expand the Realme Narzo line-up in India. The company will be unveiling the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G. The launch event for the two phones will be conducted at 12:30 PM.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched in Europe at a price of EUR 219 (roughly 19,200). The price is India is expected to be slightly lesser.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 will come with MediaTek Helio G95 processor with a maximum clocked speed of 2.05 GHz. The phone will come equipped with Arm Mali G76.

The phone will feature a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The display will get FullHD+ resolution with a peak brightness of 600nits.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

The Realme Narzo 30 5G will essentially come with similar specs but with a different chipset. The Narzo 30 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. The chipset is built with 7nm architecture.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout