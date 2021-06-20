Realme India will be conducting a launch event on 24 June. The Chinese brand is all set to expand the Realme Narzo line-up in India. The company will be unveiling the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G. The launch event for the two phones will be conducted at 12:30 PM.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched in Europe at a price of EUR 219 (roughly ₹19,200). The price is India is expected to be slightly lesser.

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 will come with MediaTek Helio G95 processor with a maximum clocked speed of 2.05 GHz. The phone will come equipped with Arm Mali G76.

The phone will feature a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The display will get FullHD+ resolution with a peak brightness of 600nits.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

The Realme Narzo 30 5G will essentially come with similar specs but with a different chipset. The Narzo 30 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. The chipset is built with 7nm architecture.









