The sale starts at 12 noon today, Realme Narzo 30 5G priced at ₹15,999(6GB+128GB) as well as Realme Buds Q2 priced at ₹2499 will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels. Buyers can avail additional ₹500 off on Realme narzo 30 5G during the introductory offer first sale on all platforms bringing the price down to ₹15,499.

View Full Image Availability details of the Narzo 30 5G and Realme Buds Q2





Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G, is powered by 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, which also supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby. Equipped with a 16.5cm (6.5") screen with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and a maximum 180Hz sampling rate, the smartphone features a fast side fingerprint scanner. Realme narzo 30 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery and smart 5G power saving that enables 30% lower power consumption than smartphones without the Smart 5G feature. Its camera module consists of a 48MP high resolution primary camera, B&W portrait lens, macro lens and a 16MP ultra-clear front camera to satisfy verified selfie needs. It also weighs 185g which is super lightweight and 8.5mm super slim design, making Realme narzo 30 5G one of the thinnest 5G smartphones available in the segment which gives a great in hand feel. Realme narzo 30 5G features a unique dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows narzo players to use upto 11GB RAM, 6GB hardware by converting ROM to virtual RAM enabling a smoother experience. Realme narzo 30 5G will be available in two dynamic colours inspired by racing design - Racing Silver and Racing Blue and a 6GB + 128GB storage variant priced at ₹15999. The first sale is scheduled for 30th June, 12:00 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.

Realme Buds Q2

Realme Buds Q2, a real ANC and bass democratizer, comes with an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB allowing users to immerse themselves in music or work without being disturbed. It also features a transparency mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound in one click and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call. Realme Buds Q2 comes with a 28hrs total playback, 10mm bass boost driver, 88ms super-low latency and can be customized with the Realme Link App. It also features intelligent touch controls, supports IPX5 water resistance and provides 3 hours playback with 10 mins charging. Realme Buds Q2 will be available in two amazing colours- Active Black & Calm Grey and is priced at ₹2499 . The first sale is scheduled for 30th June 12 noon onwards on Realme.com, Amazon & mainline channels.

