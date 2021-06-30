Realme Narzo 30 5G, is powered by 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, which also supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby. Equipped with a 16.5cm (6.5") screen with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and a maximum 180Hz sampling rate, the smartphone features a fast side fingerprint scanner. Realme narzo 30 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery and smart 5G power saving that enables 30% lower power consumption than smartphones without the Smart 5G feature. Its camera module consists of a 48MP high resolution primary camera, B&W portrait lens, macro lens and a 16MP ultra-clear front camera to satisfy verified selfie needs. It also weighs 185g which is super lightweight and 8.5mm super slim design, making Realme narzo 30 5G one of the thinnest 5G smartphones available in the segment which gives a great in hand feel. Realme narzo 30 5G features a unique dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows narzo players to use upto 11GB RAM, 6GB hardware by converting ROM to virtual RAM enabling a smoother experience. Realme narzo 30 5G will be available in two dynamic colours inspired by racing design - Racing Silver and Racing Blue and a 6GB + 128GB storage variant priced at ₹15999. The first sale is scheduled for 30th June, 12:00 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.