Realme launched two new devices, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G, with the gaming clientele in focus. Both devices are powered by MediaTek processors - the Narzo 30 sports the MediTek Helio G95 gaming processor, while the Narzo 30 5G features the latest Dimensity 700 5G SoC.

For smoother performance, the Realme Narzo 30 5G has been equipped with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that can convert ROM to RAM, adding to the memory hardware for intensive workflows.

Both devices will go for sale later this month via Realme's official website, Flipkart and brick and mortar stores.

Realme Narzo 30

The Realme Nazro 30 is equipped with MediTek Helio G95 gaming processor clocked at 2.05GHz. Graphic processing duties are handled by Mali G76 GPU. The device has been launched in two memory configurations - one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and another with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme Narzo 30 runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh that comes with 30W Dart Charge. The fast-charging capability can recharge half the battery in 26 minutes and can fill it entirely in 65 minutes. The device boasts further power saving mechanisms for longer battery life. Turning on Super Power Saving Mode can provide 2.4 hours of phone calls or 40 hours of standby on 5 per cent power, Realme claimed. The device also has OTG reverse charging function that can be used to recharge another phone or smaller devices.

Realme Narzo 30 bosats a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz smooth refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and can go up to 580 nits of brightness.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 30 boasts a triple camera set-up with 48MP primary camera with a Samsung senor, 4cm macro lens and a black and white portrait lens. The Primary camera features f/1.8 aperture, 4-in-1 pixel binning, and effective resolution of 6000x8000 pixels. The camera set-up has been equipped with Super Nightscape and night filters for better night time images, and chroma boost for delivering photos with vibrant colours. The device also come with UIS video stabilisation for distortion-free video capture. Up front is a 16MP in-display selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.1 large aperture and 5P lens. Realme said it has made algorithm optimisations for special selfie scenarios such as backlighting face or background, as required.

Realme Nazro 30 5G

The 5G offering in the Narzo 30 line-up comes with a few more bells and whistles than its non-5G counterpart. For starters, the Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor based on 7nm architecture, and Mali G57 GPU. Realme claims this SoC is 28 per cent more power efficient as compared to 8nm processors. The octa-core CPU has two high speed cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six cores at 2.0GHz.

The cherry on top of Narzo 30 5G's performance spec sheet is the dynamic RAM expansion technology. It allows the device to work with 11GB of RAM with only 6GB of hardware RAM by converting ROM to virtual RAM, enabling a smoother experience. The Realme Nazro 30 5G has been launched in a single memroy variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The battery on Narzo 30 5G is a 5,000mAh unit with 18W Type-C quick charge. Realme claims the smart 5G power saving functionality senses network environment and automatically switches between 4G and 5G networks, reducing power consumption by 30 per cent.

The screen on Narzo 30 5G features the same 1080p panel with 90Hz refresh rate as the Narzo 30, but with 180Hz sampling added to the mix.

Realme Narzo 30 5G features the same front and rear camera set-ups as the Realme Narzo 30 with 48 MP primary sensor, macro lens and portrait lens at the back, and a 16MP shooter at the front. It also gets the Super Nightscape and five night filters, among other features.

Price and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 will be available at ₹12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant and ₹14,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The single variant of Realme Narzo 30 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at 15,999.

The first sale for Realme Nazro 30 will be on June 29 at 12PM, whereas Realme Narzo 30 5G will go on sale for the first time on June 30 at 12 PM. Both devices will be available on Realme's website, Flipkart and offline stores.

Both devices will be launched in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colour options.

The introductory sale offer extends ₹500 discount on the low-end variant of Realme Narzo 30 as well as on the Realme Nazro 30 5G for the first sale.

