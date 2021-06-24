Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G launched in India at 12,499. Details here

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 30 boasts a triple camera set-up with 48MP primary camera with a Samsung senor, 4cm macro lens and a black and white portrait lens. The Primary camera features f/1.8 aperture, 4-in-1 pixel binning, and effective resolution of 6000x8000 pixels. The camera set-up has been equipped with Super Nightscape and night filters for better night time images, and chroma boost for delivering photos with vibrant colours. The device also come with UIS video stabilisation for distortion-free video capture. Up front is a 16MP in-display selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.1 large aperture and 5P lens. Realme said it has made algorithm optimisations for special selfie scenarios such as backlighting face or background, as required.