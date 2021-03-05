Realme will be selling its Narzo 30A smartphone for the first time since launch. Realme positions the new smartphone as a budget gaming smartphone. The device also features a 6000mAh battery to provide long gaming sessions.

The first sale is scheduled for today, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & select mainline channels. The Realme Narzo 30A comes in two colours Lazer Black and Lazer Blue, priced at ₹8,999 (3GB+32GB) and ₹9,999(4GB+64GB) respectively.

Realme Narzo 30A comes with MediaTek Helio G85 processor that reaches 200,000+ Antutu Benchmark. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch 20:9 display.

The company claims that the 6000mAh battery is the biggest battery in its segment with standby of 46 days. The Realme Narzo 30A comes with an 18W fast charge that supports flash charging and also supports reverse charging.

In terms of optics, the Realme Narzo 30A is equipped with a 13MP dual rear camera with an f/2.2 large aperture lens for night shots. The phone also gets an 8MP selfie camera which includes AI beauty, portrait mode, and other features.

The company had also launched the Narzo 30 Pro 5G alongside the Narzo 30A. The device had gone on its first sale on Thursday. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at ₹19,999.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chip with 5G+5G DSDS. The smartphone also comes with a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

