Realme Narzo launch postponed until further notice

The launch of Realme ’s new smartphone series, Narzo has hit another bump. The company has postponed the launch of their new series until further notice. The company had initially planned to launch the series on 26 March but the lockdown had forced them to push the launch to a much later date, 21 April. The government’s had also decided to relax e-commerce restrictions during the lockdown. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs , on Sunday announced that sale and purchase of non-essential items during the lockdown will not be permitted. In response, Realme has decided to delay the launch indefinitely.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in a statement on Twitter claimed, “I know you all have been eagerly waiting for #realmeNarzo series, however due to the latest news of the Government suspending E-commerce for non essentials, we're postponing the launch until further notice."

The company’s new smartphone series will be aiming at the mid-range and budget segment. Realme will launch two new smartphones under this new sub-brand. The Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A is expected to feature in the mid-range and budget option respectively.

Going by the teasers from the company, Realme Narzo 10 is expected to feature a quad camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10A on the other hand, might feature a triple camera lens.

Many e-commerce sites were preparing to go back online with the sale of non-essential items but considering the worsening tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country the Home Ministry decided to restrict e-commerce till the second phase of lockdown ends.

On Monday, the Centre and many state governments partially lifted the lockdown in non-hotspot areas. The state is allowing agriculture and allied industries to resume operations. This move could set the stage for further relaxations in regions where the effect of the pandemic has been relatively less or nil.

