Realme Narzo launch tomorrow: Details about new Redmi-competitor

Realme will finally be unveiling the Narzo series in India. The company has revealed plenty detail for us to realize that the new phones being launched under this new sub-brand will be taking on one of the most popular smartphone sub-brands in the country, Redmi. Realme will be launching the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A in India on 11 May.

As we get closer to the launch Realme has provided us with some more details regarding the two new smartphones. The Narzo 10 is expected to fall in the mid-range segment whereas the Narzo 10A is expected to come with a budget price tag.

Realme recently released a tweet confirming that Narzo 10 will feature a MediaTek chipset. The device will feature the G80 AI processor. The processor is built with mobile gamers in mind for better performance and longer battery life. According to Realme, this is the first smartphone in India to feature this new chipset.

Apart from the processor, it is confirmed that the Narzo 10 will come with a 5000mAh battery with fast charging capability. The company hasn’t revealed exactly how fast the charging will be on either of the phones.

The teaser shows the primary camera setup for both the devices. While the Narzo 10A will feature a triple camera setup, the Narzo 10 will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup.

The devices are expected to feature a water drop notch. At least one of the Narzo devices will feature a 6.5-inch display with a screen to body ratio of 89.8%.

Earlier, the launch of the devices was set for 27 March. Later, the company postponed the launch for 21 April but after the MHA released an order on 19 April to curtail all non-essential e-commerce, the company had to postpone the launch indefinitely.

Realme Narzo 10 and 10A will finally launch tomorrow at 12:30pm. The company will livestream the launch event through its official channels. The device is expected to go on sale after the launch event but due to the government guidelines, they will only be available in green and orange zones.

