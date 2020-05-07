Realme has been delaying the launch of their new Narzo smartphones since March but the company finally has the chance to unveil their new series . The Narzo series will be launching on 11 May as the company has put up a special launch page for the device. The launch event has been scheduled at 12:30 PM.

The new Realme Narzo page also confirms the launch of two devices under the new series. The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. While the Narzo 10 is expected to be a mid-range device, the Narzo 10A might fall in the budget segment. With the launch of this new series, Realme seems to be aiming at Xiaomi’s most popular smartphone series, Redmi.

Here’s what to expect from the Realme Narzo series smartphones:

The teaser shows the primary camera setup for both the devices. While the Narzo 10A will feature a triple camera setup, the Narzo 10 will feature a quad-camera setup. Realme claims that the devices will feature a chipset built for gaming.

At least one of the two devices will feature a 5000mAh battery that the company claims will also get fast charging. The devices are expected to feature a water drop notch. At least one of the Narzo devices will feature a 6.5-inch display with a screen to body ratio of 89.8%.

Earlier, the launch of the devices was set for 27 March. Later, the company postponed the launch for 21 April but after the MHA released an order on 19 April to curtail all non-essential e-commerce, the company had to postpone the launch indefinitely.

After the launch of the Realme Narzo series, the device can only be sold in orange and green zones. Red zones are still not allowed to conduct e-commerce activities for the extended period of lockdown.

