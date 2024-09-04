Realme P2 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India: Everything we know so far
The Realme P2 Pro 5G is set to debut in India on September 13, featuring a curved display, fast charging capabilities, and a Snapdragon processor. It will be sold through Flipkart and Realme's official site, boasting an eye-catching design.
Chinese tech giant Realme is all set to unveil its highly anticipated Realme P2 Pro 5G in India later this month. Positioned as the successor to the Realme P1 Pro 5G, this new model is expected to come with several enhanced features, including a curved display, which has already been teased by the company. Along with the official launch date, Realme has shared some key design elements and availability details of the upcoming smartphone.