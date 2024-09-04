Chinese tech giant Realme is all set to unveil its highly anticipated Realme P2 Pro 5G in India later this month. Positioned as the successor to the Realme P1 Pro 5G, this new model is expected to come with several enhanced features, including a curved display, which has already been teased by the company. Along with the official launch date, Realme has shared some key design elements and availability details of the upcoming smartphone.

Launch and Design

The Realme P2 Pro 5G is scheduled to debut in India on September 13 at 12 PM IST, as confirmed by Realme in an official press release. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as Realme's official website, according to a microsite on the e-commerce platform.

A promotional image released by the company showcases the Realme P2 Pro 5G in an eye-catching green color, paired with a striking golden frame. The rear camera module, centrally located and designed in a squircle shape, is highlighted with a golden border. This module houses two cameras and an LED flash. The teaser further reveals that the phone will feature a curved display with minimal bezels, along with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Key Features

Among the confirmed features, the Realme P2 Pro 5G will boast a curved display, aligning with the design teased by the company. Additionally, the phone will support 80W wired fast charging, with Realme claiming that just five minutes of charging can provide up to one and a half hours of gaming time. The device is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, although the exact processor and additional specifications are anticipated to be unveiled on later this week.

While the Realme P2 Pro 5G is generating considerable excitement, the company has yet to confirm the existence of a Realme P2 5G model, which could be a potential addition to the series in the future.

