Realme P2 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset: Price, specifications and more | Mint

Realme P2 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset: Price, specifications and more
Realme has launched the P2 Pro in India, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Priced from ₹21,999, it offers up to ₹3,000 in launch discounts and will be available for early sale on September 17th.
Realme has officially launched the P2 Pro 5G, the latest addition to its lineup and a successor to the P1 Pro, in the Indian market. The Realme P2 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved Samsung AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, and a full P3 color gamut.