Realme P2 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset: Price, specifications and more | Mint

Realme has officially launched the P2 Pro 5G, the latest addition to its lineup and a successor to the P1 Pro, in the Indian market. The Realme P2 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved Samsung AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, and a full P3 color gamut.

Pricing

The Realme P2 Pro 5G comes in three storage options: the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹21,999, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model at ₹24,999, and the top-tier 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version at ₹27,999. To celebrate the launch, Realme is offering discounts of up to ₹3,000 on the device. The phone will be available for an early bird sale starting September 17th, from 6 PM to 8 PM, on Flipkart, and the official Realme website. It will be offered in two vibrant colors: Parrot Green and Eagle Grey.

Specifications

The Realme P2 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved Samsung AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, and a full P3 color gamut. Its display also includes a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Pro-XDR technology, 2160 PWM dimming with AI eye protection, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for superior graphics performance. The device is available in configurations of 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, utilizing LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

The P2 Pro supports a range of connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP LYT-600 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, complemented by a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is powered by a robust 5,200mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security, a sophisticated cooling system with a 4500mm² tempered VC and 9953mm² graphite 3D VC, a dedicated GT Mode for gaming, and has earned the Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars certification for drop resistance. Additionally, the phone is IP65 rated and features Rainwater touch technology.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!