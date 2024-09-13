 Realme P2 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset: Price, specifications and more | Mint
Realme P2 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset: Price, specifications and more

Livemint

Realme has launched the P2 Pro in India, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Priced from ₹21,999, it offers up to ₹3,000 in launch discounts and will be available for early sale on September 17th.

The phone will be available for an early bird sale starting September 17th, from 6 PM to 8 PM, on Flipkart, and the official Realme website.

Realme has officially launched the P2 Pro 5G, the latest addition to its lineup and a successor to the P1 Pro, in the Indian market. The Realme P2 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved Samsung AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, and a full P3 color gamut.

Pricing

The Realme P2 Pro 5G comes in three storage options: the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at 21,999, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model at 24,999, and the top-tier 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version at 27,999. To celebrate the launch, Realme is offering discounts of up to 3,000 on the device. The phone will be available for an early bird sale starting September 17th, from 6 PM to 8 PM, on Flipkart, and the official Realme website. It will be offered in two vibrant colors: Parrot Green and Eagle Grey.

Specifications

The Realme P2 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved Samsung AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, and a full P3 color gamut. Its display also includes a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Pro-XDR technology, 2160 PWM dimming with AI eye protection, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for superior graphics performance. The device is available in configurations of 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, utilizing LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

The P2 Pro supports a range of connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP LYT-600 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, complemented by a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is powered by a robust 5,200mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security, a sophisticated cooling system with a 4500mm² tempered VC and 9953mm² graphite 3D VC, a dedicated GT Mode for gaming, and has earned the Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars certification for drop resistance. Additionally, the phone is IP65 rated and features Rainwater touch technology.

 

 

Published: 13 Sep 2024, 01:49 PM IST
