Realme is set to launch its Realme P3 Pro 5G in the Indian market soon, with the launch confirmed for February 18 at 12 PM. The smartphone brand is introducing several interesting features, including what the company claims to be the segment’s first glow-in-the-dark design. The device is expected to offer a solid set of specifications, including a triple IP rating, a 6,000mAh battery, and powerful internals. Here’s what you should expect from the Realme P3 Pro when it launches in India.

Performance Powering the Realme P3 Pro is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, making it well-suited for performance-intensive tasks, including gaming. Realme is also promising stable frame rates on its micro-site, and this shoud be good sign for gamers.

Cooling System Given its focus on gaming, the Realme P3 Pro features a 6,050mm² vapour cooling chamber, designed to keep the device cool and ensure sustained performance under heavy workloads.

Design and Build Realme has confirmed that the P3 Pro will feature unique finishes, including what the company calls Nebula Patterns. The rear panel is designed to resemble nebulas.The phone is also quite slim, measuring just 7.99mm in thickness.

In terms of durability, the Realme P3 Pro gets a triple IP rating—IP69, IP68, and IP66, ensuring strong water and dust resistance.

Glow-in-the-Dark Design One of the standout features of the Realme P3 Pro is its glow-in-the-dark design, making the phone noticeable in low-light conditions. The smartphone will be available in two colour options: Luminous Light Blue and Purple. That said, the Purple variant is expected to feature a vegan leather back, creating tangible differences between the finishes.