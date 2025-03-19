Realme P3 Ultra 5G, P3 5G launched in India: Check price, features and more

Realme has launched the P3 Ultra 5G and P3 5G smartphones in India, featuring high-performance specs. The P3 Ultra starts at ₹ 26,999, while the P3 5G begins at ₹ 16,999. Both models offer advanced cameras and large batteries, with sales commencing on March 25 and 26, respectively.

Realme has officially launched the P3 Ultra 5G and P3 5G smartphones in India, bringing high-performance specifications to the mid-range market. The flagship Realme P3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, while the base P3 5G variant runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor.

Pricing and availability The Realme P3 Ultra 5G starts at ₹26,999 for the base model featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at ₹27,999 and ₹29,999, respectively. It is available in Neptune Blue and Orion Red with a premium vegan leather finish, alongside a glow-in-the-dark Lunar design option.

The base model of the P3 Ultra 5G can be purchased at an effective price of ₹22,999, inclusive of bank discounts of up to ₹3,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹1,000. Pre-bookings open today at 2 PM IST, and the first sale is scheduled for 25th March at 12 PM IST.

Meanwhile, the Realme P3 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for the entry-level 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are available for ₹17,999 and ₹19,999, respectively. It comes in three stylish colours: Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver.

Customers purchasing the P3 5G can avail of an additional ₹2,000 discount via select bank offers. The handset will be available for early bird sales from 6 PM to 10 PM IST today, with the first official sale beginning on 26th March at 12 PM IST. Both smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and various retail outlets across the country.

Key specifications and features The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a stunning 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved display, offering a peak touch sampling rate of up to 2,500Hz. Under the hood, it features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The P3 5G, on the other hand, sports a slightly smaller 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and ProXDR support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, offering up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both devices run on Realme UI 6.0, based on the latest Android 15.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the P3 Ultra 5G’s dual-camera system, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, the standard P3 5G includes a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP secondary sensor. Both models are equipped with a 16MP front camera for high-resolution selfies and video calls.

For gamers, both devices come with a 6,050mm² aerospace-grade VC cooling system to enhance thermal management.