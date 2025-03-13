Realme is gearing up to launch its next smartphone in India, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G, on 19 March. The brand has already confirmed key details ahead of the official launch event, scheduled for 12 PM on the same day. From its design and chipset to battery capacity and charging speed, here are five key details you need to know about the Realme P3 Ultra before its debut.

Realme P3 Ultra to come in these finishes and colourways The highlight of the Realme P3 Ultra has to be its Glowing Lunar design, which features a moon-like pattern on the back that glows in the dark. Apart from this finish, it will also be offered in a vegan leather variant, available in Neptune Blue and Orion Red colour options.

As for the display, the P3 Ultra has been confirmed to feature a 1.5K quad-curved panel. The phone will be just 7.38mm thick.

Realme P3 Ultra to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset Realme has also revealed on its website that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. Thanks to this, the phone has achieved an AnTuTu score of 1,450,000. It will also be coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, it will feature a large 6,050mm² vapour cooling chamberand a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate.

Large battery incoming The Realme P3 Ultra will pack a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging. The charging system will utilise AI to regulate temperature while charging.

90FPS BGMI gameplay The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, along with the large battery, will enable smooth gameplay in games like BGMI, delivering a consistent 90FPS experience. The 2,500Hz touch sampling rate is also expected to enhance responsiveness during gaming.