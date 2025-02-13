Realme will launch its P3 series smartphones in India on 18th February, featuring the P3x 5G and P3 Pro. The P3x offers three colors and sleek design, while the P3 Pro boasts high-end features, including a 6,000mAh battery and advanced cooling system.

Realme has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming P3 series smartphones in India. The Realme P3x 5G is set to debut on 18th February at 12 PM IST, alongside the high-end Realme P3 Pro. Both devices will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design and colour variants The Realme P3x 5G will be offered in three striking shades—Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue and Stellar Pink. The silver model is said to feature a "Stellar Icefield Design," utilising micron-level engraving to create a textured surface that reflects light uniquely. Meanwhile, the blue and pink options will come with a premium vegan leather finish.

The handset has been confirmed to have a sleek profile, measuring just 7.94mm in thickness. The front panel will feature a centrally placed hole-punch camera, slim bezels, and a slightly thicker chin. On the rear, the phone sports a dual-camera setup aligned vertically in the top-left corner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme P3 Pro: A premium offering Alongside the P3x 5G, Realme is also introducing the P3 Pro model, boasting a range of high-end features. The Pro variant will come with a quad-curved display, an advanced Aerospace-grade VC cooling system, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. A standout feature of the P3 Pro is its 6,000mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Adding to its durability credentials, the P3 Pro is expected to be one of the most resilient smartphones in its category, with an IP66+IP68+IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone will be available in three unique colour variants—Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown. Additionally, it will have a slim profile, measuring 7.99mm in thickness.

Anticipation builds ahead of launch The Realme P3 series has already generated significant excitement among tech enthusiasts, especially with the Pro model’s glow-in-the-dark rear panel. With both the Realme P3x 5G and P3 Pro launching in India next week, the brand aims to offer a compelling mix of style, performance, and durability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the launch event approaches, further details on specifications, pricing, and availability are expected to be revealed.