Realme P4 Power 5G India launch today: Expected price and how to watch the livestream

Realme is set to expand its P series lineup in India with the launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G later today. The smartphone is expected to focus heavily on battery life and performance, while also bringing a high refresh rate display and a capable camera setup.

Launch time and livestream details The Realme P4 Power 5G will be unveiled at 12PM IST during a dedicated launch event. The company will livestream the announcement on YouTube, allowing viewers to watch the launch in real time.

Expected price and availability in India Realme has not yet officially announced the pricing of the P4 Power 5G. However, recent reports suggest that the price could be set at Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Realme is also expected to offer introductory bank discounts, which could reduce the effective cost.

The handset will be sold via Flipkart and will be available in TransSilver, TransOrange and TransBlue colour options.

Display and software experience The Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The company has promised three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

On the front, the phone will feature a 1.5K resolution 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is also claimed to deliver peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits, support 1.07 billion colours and offer HDR10+ compatibility. Realme has not yet revealed the exact screen size.

Battery and charging capabilities One of the biggest highlights of the Realme P4 Power 5G is its massive 10,001mAh silicon carbon Titan Battery. According to the company, the device can deliver up to 32.5 hours of video playback and as much as 932.6 hours of standby time on a single charge.

The smartphone will support 80W wired fast charging, along with 27W wired reverse charging, allowing it to power other devices.

Performance and chipset details The Realme P4 Power 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process. It will also feature a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip.

Realme claims that this dual-chip design offers 25% better energy efficiency, up to 300% improved resolution and up to 400% smoother frame rates, aimed at enhancing gaming and multimedia performance.

Camera setup and video features In terms of optics, the handset will sport a dual rear camera system. It will be led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with an ultra-wide camera.

The Realme P4 Power 5G is confirmed to support 4K video recording, making it suitable for users who prioritise video capture.