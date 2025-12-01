Realme P4x 5G pricing leaks ahead of India debut on 4 December: Here's everything we know so far

The Realme P4x 5G is set to launch in India this week, with leaked pricing hinting at a starting tag of 15,999. The phone features a Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip, and a 7,000 mAh battery. Here's everything we know so far.

Govind Choudhary
Updated1 Dec 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Realme is gearing up to introduce the P4x 5G in India later this week, and a new leak has offered an early look at how much the upcoming handset might cost.
Realme is gearing up to introduce the P4x 5G in India later this week, and a new leak has offered an early look at how much the upcoming handset might cost.(Realme India)

Realme is gearing up to introduce the P4x 5G in India on 4 December, and a new leak has offered an early look at how much the upcoming handset might cost. The company has already confirmed several core specifications, including the processor, battery capacity and colour options, ahead of its 4 December unveiling.

Expected pricing for India

According to details shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Realme P4x 5G could start at 15,999 for the entry-level model equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Two additional variants are tipped to launch at 17,499 for the 8 GB and 128 GB configuration, and 19,499 for the top-end 8 GB and 256 GB model.

Realme will also likely announce the Realme Watch 5 during the same event. Flipkart and Realme have begun promoting the handset through dedicated teaser pages.

Confirmed specifications

The smartphone will ship with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and offer support for up to 18 GB of dynamic RAM. Realme has also confirmed a 7,000 mAh battery paired with 45 W wired charging. The handset will be available in green, pink and white finishes and features an AI-backed 50 megapixel primary camera.

Also Read | 6 Upcoming mobile launches in December 2025: OnePlus 15R, Vivo X300 series, more

To help maintain performance during intensive use, the P4x 5G includes a sizeable 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber for improved heat dissipation. Its display is set to deliver a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, alongside peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Also Read | Realme 16 Pro leak hints at major upgrades: Here's what to expect

Expected features

Previous leaks suggest that the Realme P4x 5G may sport a 6.72 inch full HD+ screen. It is also anticipated to include a 2 megapixel secondary rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The official launch on 4 December will confirm the final specifications, features and pricing for the Indian market.

Key Takeaways
  • The Realme P4x 5G is expected to be competitively priced, starting at ₹15,999.
  • It features a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, enhancing performance.
  • The smartphone includes a massive 7,000 mAh battery and a high-refresh-rate display.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsRealme P4x 5G pricing leaks ahead of India debut on 4 December: Here's everything we know so far
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.