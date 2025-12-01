Realme P4x 5G pricing leaks ahead of India debut on 4 December: Here's everything we know so far

Realme is gearing up to introduce the P4x 5G in India on 4 December, and a new leak has offered an early look at how much the upcoming handset might cost. The company has already confirmed several core specifications, including the processor, battery capacity and colour options, ahead of its 4 December unveiling.

Expected pricing for India According to details shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Realme P4x 5G could start at ₹15,999 for the entry-level model equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Two additional variants are tipped to launch at ₹17,499 for the 8 GB and 128 GB configuration, and ₹19,499 for the top-end 8 GB and 256 GB model.

Realme will also likely announce the Realme Watch 5 during the same event. Flipkart and Realme have begun promoting the handset through dedicated teaser pages.

Confirmed specifications The smartphone will ship with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and offer support for up to 18 GB of dynamic RAM. Realme has also confirmed a 7,000 mAh battery paired with 45 W wired charging. The handset will be available in green, pink and white finishes and features an AI-backed 50 megapixel primary camera.

To help maintain performance during intensive use, the P4x 5G includes a sizeable 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber for improved heat dissipation. Its display is set to deliver a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, alongside peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Expected features Previous leaks suggest that the Realme P4x 5G may sport a 6.72 inch full HD+ screen. It is also anticipated to include a 2 megapixel secondary rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The official launch on 4 December will confirm the final specifications, features and pricing for the Indian market.