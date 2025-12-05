Realme P4x 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: Which mid-range phone offers better value?

The Realme P4x 5G and Vivo T4x 5G compete in the mid range with large batteries, good cameras and high refresh rate displays. In this article, we compare their pricing, performance, cameras and features to help buyers decide which phone offers better value on paper.

Realme has launched its latest addition to the P series, the P4x 5G, in India. The new smartphone boasts a large 7,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging support, and a dual-camera setup, targeting users who prioritise a performance-oriented device in a mid-range device.
Realme launched its much-awaited Realme P4x 5G in India on Thursday. The mid-range device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, built on a 6 nm process, and supports up to 18 GB of virtual RAM. In this price point, it competes with the Vivo T4x 5G. In this article, we compare both the smartphones based on paper specifications to see which one offers more value.

Realme P4x 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: Pricing and variants

Realme has positioned the P4x 5G slightly higher, starting at Rs. 15,499 for the 6 GB and 128 GB variant. The 8 GB and 128 GB model costs Rs. 16,999, while the top option with 8 GB and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs. 17,999. It is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink and Lake Green.

Vivo’s T4x 5G arrives at a more affordable starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 6 GB and 128 GB version. The 8 GB and 128 GB model costs Rs. 14,999, and the 8 GB and 256 GB option is priced at Rs. 16,999. Buyers can choose between Pronto Purple and Marine Blue.

Realme P4x 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: Display and design

Both smartphones feature a 6.72-inch full HD display, but Realme offers a 144 Hz refresh rate that provides smoother scrolling and gaming. Vivo opts for a 120 Hz panel, which is still fast but slightly less fluid. Realme also claims a peak brightness of 1000 nits, allowing better visibility in strong sunlight.

In terms of build, both devices have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The P4x 5G is a little thicker at 8.39 mm and weighs 208 g due to its larger battery. Vivo keeps things slightly slimmer at 8.09 mm with a weight of 204 g.

View full Image
The Realme P4x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, built on a 6 nm process, and supports up to 18 GB of virtual RAM. Storage can be expanded by up to 2 TB via microSD. The device ships on Android 15.
(Realme)

Realme P4x 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: Performance and hardware

The Realme P4x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, built on a 6 nm process, and supports up to 18 GB of virtual RAM. Storage can be expanded by up to 2 TB via microSD. The device ships on Android 15.

The Vivo T4x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 8 GB RAM. It ships with Android 15 and FuntouchOS 15. Both phones promise smooth multitasking, though Realme’s slightly newer processor and larger virtual RAM capability may give it an edge for power users.

Realme P4x 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: Cameras

Each device carries a dual rear camera setup with a 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 2 megapixel secondary module. Selfie duties are handled by an 8 megapixel front camera on both models. Vivo markets its device with AI-powered photography tools and editing features, while Realme keeps the focus on simplicity and performance.

Also Read | POCO M7 Plus 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: The budget 5G phone face-off you can’t miss!

Realme P4x 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: Battery and charging

Battery capacity is one of the largest contrasts. Realme equips the P4x 5G with a 7000 mAh unit, offering 45 W fast charging, bypass charging and reverse wired charging. Despite the large cell, the phone maintains a manageable profile.

Vivo fits a 6500 mAh battery into the T4x 5G and supports 44 W fast charging. Both should comfortably last more than a day, but Realme’s capacity advantage will appeal to heavy users.

View full Image
Vivo T4x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor

Realme P4x 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: Additional features

Realme includes its Frozen Crown Cooling System with a 5300 mm² vapour chamber and steel plus copper graphite layers for heat management. It also offers Hi-Res certified audio and OReality enhanced speakers.

Also Read | Realme P4x 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip launched in India: Prices

Vivo, on the other hand, provides a wide range of sensors, USB OTG support and a refined Android 15 experience with its custom skin.

Realme P4x 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: Conclusion

The Realme P4x 5G is ideal for users who prioritise battery life, higher refresh rate gaming and extended performance under load. It is priced slightly higher but offers stronger hardware overall.

The Vivo T4x 5G delivers solid performance at a lower starting price, with a bright display, reliable cameras and a more compact feel. It is a strong value option for buyers wanting balanced performance without stretching their budget.

