Realme Pad 2 Lite launched in India with MediaTek Helio G99 chipset: Price, specifications and more | Mint

Realme Pad 2 Lite launched in India with MediaTek Helio G99 chipset: Price, specifications and more
Realme's new Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet combines affordability and performance with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 10.95-inch 2K display, and up to 8GB RAM. Priced from ₹14,999, it boasts an 8,300mAh battery and a stylish vegan leather design.
Realme India has introduced its latest tablet, the Realme Pad 2 Lite, designed to cater to budget-conscious consumers looking for a high-performance device. The tablet comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. With a 10.95-inch display offering a 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the device ensures smooth visuals and better clarity for multimedia consumption.