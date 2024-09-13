Realme's new Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet combines affordability and performance with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 10.95-inch 2K display, and up to 8GB RAM. Priced from ₹ 14,999, it boasts an 8,300mAh battery and a stylish vegan leather design.

Realme India has introduced its latest tablet, the Realme Pad 2 Lite, designed to cater to budget-conscious consumers looking for a high-performance device. The tablet comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. With a 10.95-inch display offering a 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the device ensures smooth visuals and better clarity for multimedia consumption.

The Realme Pad 2 Lite stands out with its dual-tone vegan leather design, adding a premium touch to its aesthetics. The tablet runs on Realme UI 5 for Pad, based on Android 14, providing users with a refined and user-friendly interface.

Pricing The Realme Pad 2 Lite is competitively priced, with the base variant (4GB RAM + 128GB storage) starting at ₹14,999. The higher-end version, featuring 8GB RAM and the same 128GB storage, is priced at ₹16,999. Customers will be able to choose between two color options: Nebula Purple and Space Grey. Although the official sale date is yet to be announced, the tablet will soon be available through Flipkart, the Realme India website, and select offline stores.

Specifications and Features Sporting a 10.95-inch 2K (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) Eye Comfort display, the Realme Pad 2 Lite supports a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits of peak brightness. The screen comes equipped with features such as AI Eye Protection and various modes like Eye Comfort, Reading, Sunlight, Dark, and Night.

The tablet's MediaTek Helio G99 SoC provides reliable performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming, with support for up to 8GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. It also offers 128GB of internal storage.