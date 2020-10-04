Realme Q spotted with 5G and fast charging: Details here

Realme Q spotted with 5G and fast charging: Details here1 min read . 03:26 PM IST
- The new device was spotted on China’s regulatory authority’s certification website
- An earlier leak on TENAA had revealed other features of the new Realme Q smartphone
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Realme has a new phone launchon the cards. A new device was spotted on China’s regulatory authority’s certification website. The certification reveals a few details of the phone ahead of the official launch.
Realme has a new phone launchon the cards. A new device was spotted on China’s regulatory authority’s certification website. The certification reveals a few details of the phone ahead of the official launch.
The phone with model number RMX2117 is expected to be named as Realme Q. The device will be a 5G smartphone. The listing also reveals that the phone will get 30W fast charging.
The phone with model number RMX2117 is expected to be named as Realme Q. The device will be a 5G smartphone. The listing also reveals that the phone will get 30W fast charging.
An earlier leak on TENAA had revealed more features of the new Realme Q smartphone. Going by the certification list, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display along with FullHD+ resolution. The display will come with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
In terms of optics, it is not certain if the phone will come with quad-camera setup or a triple camera setup. However, a report by GSMArena claims that the primary lens will have a 48MP lens, assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will house a 16MP lens.
Realme is will also be conducting a new launch event on 7 October. The company will be launching a host of new AIoT devices. The company’s India head, Madhav Sheth shared a teaser video of the launches expected on 7 Oct.
The teaser reveals that Realme will be launching a host of smart home products which includes smart curtains, smart bulbs, smart sockets and other devices. The company also teased the launch fo the Realme Watch S which could compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Watch Evolve.
In a tweet Sheth stated, “On 7th Oct, we are taking the #LeapToNextGen with a range of #TechTrendsetter AIoT products & will take a step further to provide you the perfect Tech-Lifestyle."
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated