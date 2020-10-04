Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Realme Q spotted with 5G and fast charging: Details here
File Photo: The primary lens on the Realme Q will have a 48MP lens, assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor

Realme Q spotted with 5G and fast charging: Details here

1 min read . 03:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The new device was spotted on China’s regulatory authority’s certification website
  • An earlier leak on TENAA had revealed other features of the new Realme Q smartphone

Realme has a new phone launchon the cards. A new device was spotted on China’s regulatory authority’s certification website. The certification reveals a few details of the phone ahead of the official launch.

The phone with model number RMX2117 is expected to be named as Realme Q. The device will be a 5G smartphone. The listing also reveals that the phone will get 30W fast charging.

An earlier leak on TENAA had revealed more features of the new Realme Q smartphone. Going by the certification list, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display along with FullHD+ resolution. The display will come with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

In terms of optics, it is not certain if the phone will come with quad-camera setup or a triple camera setup. However, a report by GSMArena claims that the primary lens will have a 48MP lens, assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will house a 16MP lens.

Realme is will also be conducting a new launch event on 7 October. The company will be launching a host of new AIoT devices. The company’s India head, Madhav Sheth shared a teaser video of the launches expected on 7 Oct.

The teaser reveals that Realme will be launching a host of smart home products which includes smart curtains, smart bulbs, smart sockets and other devices. The company also teased the launch fo the Realme Watch S which could compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Watch Evolve.

In a tweet Sheth stated, “On 7th Oct, we are taking the #LeapToNextGen with a range of #TechTrendsetter AIoT products & will take a step further to provide you the perfect Tech-Lifestyle."

