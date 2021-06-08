Realme introduced the latest entry-level addition to its C series of smartphones- Realme C25s. The phone has been aimed at entry-level gamers, owing to the big screen and the high capacity battery unit.

Pricing and Availability

Realme C25s will be available in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at ₹9,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at ₹10,999 and will be available in two colours - Watery Grey and Watery Blue. The first sale is scheduled for 9 June, 12:00 P.M. onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

Realme C25s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inches screen and comes with a 6000 mAh massive battery which can be charged with an 18W Type-C Quick Charge that comes in the box. It features a 13MP Triple AI Camera to make pictures more clear and brighter, 8MP Selfie Camera takes crystal clear selfies. The back cover is processed with a texture produced by an industry-leading German five-axis precise radium engraving machine and 450+ curves are engraved to produce a unique reflective light effect. realme C25s also comes with an instant fingerprint sensor and a superpower saving mode enabling an amazing experience for young gamers.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe said, “Our entry-level C series has seen a tremendous response from our customers in India and globally. Till date, we have 32 million realme series users globally. realme C series continues to be a strong growth driver for the brand in India and the latest addition of realme C25s to realme C series will allow us to cater to the requirements of more young users across the country, who look for numerous features across price segments amongst entry-level smartphones."

