Realme launches new budget smartphone Realme C25s at 9,999: Details here

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe said, “Our entry-level C series has seen a tremendous response from our customers in India and globally. Till date, we have 32 million realme series users globally. realme C series continues to be a strong growth driver for the brand in India and the latest addition of realme C25s to realme C series will allow us to cater to the requirements of more young users across the country, who look for numerous features across price segments amongst entry-level smartphones."