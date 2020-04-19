Realme reconsidering 21 April Narzo launch after MHA order

In the past week, Realme had announced that they will be launching the new Narzo smartphone series in India. The launch date was set for 21 April but the new order by Ministry of Health Affairs has created uncertainty about the launch date. Earlier, the company had planned to start selling their smartphones after the govt had initially planned to resume sale and purchase of even non-essential items through e-commerce sites.

One day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement about extending the lockdown till 3 May, guidelines to gradually resume economic activities were released. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs released a statement on Sunday saying all non-essential commerce will remain paused during the period of lockdown.

Following the latest development, Realme also released a statement saying they are re-evaluating the launch date of the Narzo series. The statement read, “realme was planning to start online sales of its smartphones from April 20 and launch its Narzo series on April 21 through e-commerce platforms. But bearing in mind the current order from MHA, we are evaluating the situation and decision about the launch of the much-awaited Narzo series and online sales of our other smartphones will be made by tomorrow. On principle aligned, people’s health comes first at realme and we will follow the Government directives issued in best interests of the people."

The Realme Narzo series is expected to feature budget and mid-range segment phones. The company is expected to launch two new smartphones under this series. The Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A are expected to be priced in the mid-range and budget section respectively. In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back while the Narzo 10a will feature a triple-camera module.

