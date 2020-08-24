Realme recently released its H1 2020 growth statistics and has reported an 11% growth in Q2 2020. The company claims to be the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters on the basis of a Counterpoint study. Another report by Counterpoint also claimed that Realme was one of the only two brands to have registered positive growth in Q1 2020.

Realme claims to have added 15M users in the first half of the year. The company claims it has emerged as one of the top four smartphone brands in India, Thailand, Cambodia and Egypt, and is among the top five in Myanmar, Philippines, Ukraine, Indonesia and Vietnam, as per Counterpoint Research and IDC.

Commenting on the results, Madhav Sheth, Vice President realme and CEO, realme India said “realme has scaled massive growth in a short period of time, since its foundation in 2018. Today, it has emerged as the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the world, thanks to the immense hard work from our realme team. Their vision to make realme one of the most innovative, youthful brands in a highly competitive industry, with a deep understanding of the consumer’s pulse, have contributed to this success. We have Dared to Leap ahead, time and again, and this is evident in the growth curve we witnessed in H1 2020. We will continue to stay true to our mission to connect with the youth, offer the best tech-lifestyle experience, enable them to push their boundaries and challenge themselves."

The company recently launched the Realme C12 and Realme C15, two budget smartphones priced under ₹10,000. The company has offered a wide range of smartphones in the budget adn mid-range segment including a new sub-brand called Narzo. The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A also aim to counter the influence of Xiaomi’s own sub-brand Redmi.

