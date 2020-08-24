Realme reports 11% growth in Q2 2020

Commenting on the results, Madhav Sheth, Vice President realme and CEO, realme India said “realme has scaled massive growth in a short period of time, since its foundation in 2018. Today, it has emerged as the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the world, thanks to the immense hard work from our realme team. Their vision to make realme one of the most innovative, youthful brands in a highly competitive industry, with a deep understanding of the consumer’s pulse, have contributed to this success. We have Dared to Leap ahead, time and again, and this is evident in the growth curve we witnessed in H1 2020. We will continue to stay true to our mission to connect with the youth, offer the best tech-lifestyle experience, enable them to push their boundaries and challenge themselves."