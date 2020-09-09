Realme rolls out Android 11 update: New features revealed

Google, on Tuesday, announced the roll out Android 11. The new software will bring new features and optimizations to the platform. In the official blog, the company claimed that many manufacturers will also start rolling out the Android 11 based custom ROMs for their own smartphones. Google also disclosed some of the OEMs that are going to roll out the update the earliest.

In the list of manufacturers was Realme. Realme was quick to announce the new update. For now the update will only be available for its flagship phone Realme X50 Pro. The company also took this occasion to launch its own Realme UI 2.0 update.

Here are some of the features that were seen on the change log of the new version:

Third-party icons: The new update will add support for third-party icons for better customization

Dark mode options: With the Android 11 update, Realme is introducing three different intensities for Dark Mode. The three new settings include enhanced, medium and gentle. The brightness will also be adjusted according to the intensity.

New overnight charging: This new feature will give the user an option to charge their devices at a slow rate and leave it charging overnight. With many smartphones increasing the charging speeds dramatically, this new feature will be of great help.

System Cloner: As the name suggests, this will enable user to create multiple profiles for the smartphone and the user can even log in to different profiles using different fingerprints.

Immersive mode: This new mode will allow gamers to reduce disturbances during a gaming session.

According to Google, Android 11 will begin rolling out today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and realme phones, with more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months.

