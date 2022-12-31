Realme rolls out Android 13 update to Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro

Realme rolls out Android 13 update to Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro3 min read . 01:00 PM IST
- The update brings firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 for Realme GT Neo 3T and RMX3395_11.C.04 for Realme Narzo 50 Pro.
Smartphone brand Realme has started rolling out Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 operating system to two of its smartphones. As announced by the company via a Twitter post, the update is available for Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro.
Realme says that the update will be released in a phased manner. The update, it says will be randomly pushed out to a total of 15% of users and will have a broader rollout by the end of December after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll-out will be completed in the upcoming days.
The update brings firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 for Realme GT Neo 3T and RMX3395_11.C.04 for Realme Narzo 50 Pro.
Realme UI 4.0 update brings Android 13 specific changes to both the devices. These include Aquamorphic Design theme colours, advanced privacy options and more. To Realme Narzo 50 Pro, it upgrades the HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.
Here’s the complete changelog
Aquamorphic Design
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colours for enhanced visual comfort.
- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadows to simulate the orientation of the sun and moon.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
- Optimises UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.
- Applies real-world physics to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
- Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.
- Optimises the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
- Optimises fonts for better readability.
- Enriches and optimises illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.
Efficiency
- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
- Adds media playback control, and optimises the Quick Settings experience.
- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
- Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalised.
- Adds Smart Sidebar. While in an app, bring up Smart Sidebar and tap another app in Smart Sidebar to open it in a floating window.
- Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.
- Optimises Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.
Seamless interconnection
- Optimises Multi-Screen Connect. You can open multiple mobile apps on a connected PC for efficient multitasking.
- Optimises Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.
- Optimises earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless and simpler experience.
Personalisation
- Adds Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
- Optimises Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
- Adds Insight Always-On Display, with more personalised Always-On Display settings available.
- Optimises Insight Always-On Display, with more personalised Always-On Display settings available.
- Optimises Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colours available.
Security & privacy
- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
- Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.
- Optimises Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.
Health & Digital wellbeing
- When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.
- Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.
- Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.
Performance optimisation
- Optimises Dolby sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.
- Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.
- Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.