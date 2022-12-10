Realme rolls out UI 4.0 update: Details on changes, features and more

Realme, a Chinese technology company, has rolled out its Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 custom ROM. The company has recently launched its Realme 10 Pro series in India. The latest interface comes with several new features and improvements.
The technology company has announced four major sectors that have been updated with several new features that are Real Fun, Real Design, Real Seamless and Real Safe. Some of these improvements are revamped icons and a card-style layout for a smoother experience.
According to Realme, this new UI is optimised to offer a 10 percent performance and a five percent battery life boost for gaming sessions. Moreover, the recently launched Realme 10 Pro series will run on the Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0. The company confirmed that the latest update brings vibrant colours for enhanced experience and comprises 30 new icons.
Additionally, Realme has also introduced layout by placing text controls together to reduce the information burden.
Along with the Realme UI 4.0 update, the technology giant has also announced the Quantum Animation Engine 4.0. “The next-gen Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 predicts your gestures and the way you use them more intelligently than ever. Gestures will now feel more natural and responsive, with the ability to even predict the gestures you wish to withdraw," says Realme in its blog post.
Interestingly, this update also brings Character with Omoji. It is a virtual avatar \that supports 79 new facial features which allows users to express in better ways, as per the company. “Put your personality on display with a wider variety of facial shapes, skin tones, makeup styles, hairstyles, and accessories. You’ll also be able to show off your cultural background in more ways than ever, so that your virtual ID can be truly your own and perfectly reflect who you are," says Realme in its blog post.
To recall, Realme India launched its Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G in the country on December 08. Both the 5G enabled flagships sport 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and 16MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling. Notably, both these smartphones were launched in China last month.
